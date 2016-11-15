Mata’s father drops telling hint on player’s Man Utd future

Juan Mata is ready to discuss his future at Manchester United at the end of the season – with a move away from Old Trafford not out of the question.

The Spain midfielder was expected to be shunted out of the door when Jose Mourinho was appointed manager at the start of the season, but Mata was quickly proved the doubters wrong and become a regular under the Portuguese boss.

The former Valencia and Chelsea star currently has two years left on his deal at Old Trafford, and though he has a one-year-rolling arrangement inserted into the contract, he’s set to sit down and discuss his future with Mourinho at the end of the season.

However his dad, Mata senior, reckons his son may be open to a move away from Old Trafford – with a transfer to Fenerbahce an option.

“This season we have entered a new path with Mourinho,” he told Turkish paper Fanatik.

“However, at the end of the season we will sit down and evaluate our future more seriously.

“Fenerbahce one of the options? Why not?”