Mata’s qualities underlined; Benteke, Aguero post good stats
Juan Mata reasserted his importance to Manchester United by topping the stats in three key areas this weekend, while Christian Benteke’s ability in the air was also underlined.
However, it was a pair of Manchester City players who caught the eye this weekend in the best and worst of whoscored.com’s stats…
Highest-rated player
Aguero – 10
Gundogan – 9.69
Alexis – 9.37
Heaton – 9.35
Lukaku – 9.21
Most shots on target
Ibrahimovic – 3
Mata – 3
Hazard – 2
Benteke – 2
Coutinho – 2
Most successful dribbles
Zaha – 7
Aguero – 7
Ibe – 6
Alexis – 5
Wilshere – 5
Lukaku – 5
Most chances created
Mata – 8
Amrabat – 6
Sigurdsson – 6
Wilshere – 6
Pogba – 6
Most touches
Pogba – 124
Rose – 116
Fernandinho – 113
Elneny – 108
Blind – 101
Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)
Mata – 100% (53 passes)
Ramsey – 100% (20 passes)
Stones – 98.6% (69 passes)
Clayton – 96.9% (32 passes)
King – 96% (25 passes)
Most aerials won
Benteke – 11
Llorente – 10
Cook – 9
Vertonghen – 9
3 players – 8
Most tackles and interceptions (combined)
Cabaye – 12
Azpilicueta – 10
Kante – 10
Drinkwater – 9
Romeu – 9
Flanagan – 9
Most defensive clearances
Vertonghen – 17
Michael Dawson – 12
Mawson – 11
6 players – 9
Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)
Jonas Olsson – 50% (16 passes)
Vokes – 53.3% (15 passes)
O’Shea – 56.3% (16 passes)
Pieters – 56.3% (32 passes)
Maguire – 58.1% (31 passes)
Most unsuccessful touches
Bony – 7
Zaha – 7
Rondon – 5
Bolasie – 5
9 players – 4
Most times dispossessed
King – 9
Zaha – 8
McArthur – 6
Redmond – 6
6 players – 4
All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com