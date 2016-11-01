Mata’s qualities underlined; Benteke, Aguero post good stats

Mata, Aguero, Benteke

Mata, Aguero, Benteke: Favourable stats this weekend

Juan Mata reasserted his importance to Manchester United by topping the stats in three key areas this weekend, while Christian Benteke’s ability in the air was also underlined.

However, it was a pair of Manchester City players who caught the eye this weekend in the best and worst of whoscored.com’s stats…

 

Highest-rated player

Aguero – 10
Gundogan – 9.69
Alexis – 9.37
Heaton – 9.35
Lukaku – 9.21

 

Most shots on target

Ibrahimovic – 3
Mata – 3
Hazard – 2
Benteke – 2
Coutinho – 2

 

Most successful dribbles

Wilfried Zaha: On Tottenham's radar

Zaha – 7
Aguero – 7
Ibe – 6
Alexis – 5
Wilshere – 5
Lukaku – 5

 

Most chances created

Juan Mata: Scores winner as United progress

Mata – 8
Amrabat – 6
Sigurdsson – 6
Wilshere – 6
Pogba – 6

 

Most touches

Paul Pogba: Claims made in Wednesday's Sun

Pogba – 124
Rose – 116
Fernandinho – 113
Elneny – 108
Blind – 101

 

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Aaron Ramsey: Linked with summer move to Barcelona

Mata – 100% (53 passes)
Ramsey – 100% (20 passes)
Stones – 98.6% (69 passes)
Clayton – 96.9% (32 passes)
King – 96% (25 passes)

 

Most aerials won

Christian Benteke: Ballooned penalty high and wide

Benteke – 11
Llorente – 10
Cook – 9
Vertonghen – 9
3 players – 8

 

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Yohan Cabaye: Crystal Palace midfielder

Cabaye – 12
Azpilicueta – 10
Kante – 10
Drinkwater – 9
Romeu – 9
Flanagan – 9

 

Most defensive clearances

Jan Vertonghen: Contract talks

Vertonghen – 17
Michael Dawson – 12
Mawson – 11
6 players – 9

 

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Jonas Olsson: Long-serving West Brom defender

Jonas Olsson – 50% (16 passes)
Vokes – 53.3% (15 passes)
O’Shea – 56.3% (16 passes)
Pieters – 56.3% (32 passes)
Maguire – 58.1% (31 passes)

 

Most unsuccessful touches

Wilfried Bony: Accusations denied by Hughes

Bony – 7
Zaha – 7
Rondon – 5
Bolasie – 5
9 players – 4

 

Most times dispossessed

Josh King: Opened the scoring for Bournemouth

King – 9
Zaha – 8
McArthur – 6
Redmond – 6
6 players – 4

 

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com, where you can find yet more stats, including live in-game data and unique player and team ratings. You can follow all the scores, statistics, live player and team ratings with the new free-to-download WhoScored iOS app.

Stats

Related Articles