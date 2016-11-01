Mata’s qualities underlined; Benteke, Aguero post good stats

Juan Mata reasserted his importance to Manchester United by topping the stats in three key areas this weekend, while Christian Benteke’s ability in the air was also underlined.

However, it was a pair of Manchester City players who caught the eye this weekend in the best and worst of whoscored.com’s stats…

Highest-rated player

Aguero – 10

Gundogan – 9.69

Alexis – 9.37

Heaton – 9.35

Lukaku – 9.21

Most shots on target

Ibrahimovic – 3

Mata – 3

Hazard – 2

Benteke – 2

Coutinho – 2

Most successful dribbles

Zaha – 7

Aguero – 7

Ibe – 6

Alexis – 5

Wilshere – 5

Lukaku – 5

Most chances created

Mata – 8

Amrabat – 6

Sigurdsson – 6

Wilshere – 6

Pogba – 6

Most touches

Pogba – 124

Rose – 116

Fernandinho – 113

Elneny – 108

Blind – 101

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Mata – 100% (53 passes)

Ramsey – 100% (20 passes)

Stones – 98.6% (69 passes)

Clayton – 96.9% (32 passes)

King – 96% (25 passes)

Most aerials won

Benteke – 11

Llorente – 10

Cook – 9

Vertonghen – 9

3 players – 8

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Cabaye – 12

Azpilicueta – 10

Kante – 10

Drinkwater – 9

Romeu – 9

Flanagan – 9

Most defensive clearances

Vertonghen – 17

Michael Dawson – 12

Mawson – 11

6 players – 9

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Jonas Olsson – 50% (16 passes)

Vokes – 53.3% (15 passes)

O’Shea – 56.3% (16 passes)

Pieters – 56.3% (32 passes)

Maguire – 58.1% (31 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Bony – 7

Zaha – 7

Rondon – 5

Bolasie – 5

9 players – 4

Most times dispossessed

King – 9

Zaha – 8

McArthur – 6

Redmond – 6

6 players – 4

