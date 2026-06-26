Which of Manchester United or Mateus Fernandes will ultimately end up signing for this summer continues to be a topic of hot debate, with five hacks all having their say on the West Ham star’s preference and with new information coming to light on the players the Red Devils could target should they miss out.

Fernandes is proving one of this summer’s biggest transfer stories as he prepares to leave West Ham after just one season following their relegation to the Championship.

But which club will ultimately win the battle to sign the 21-year-old Portuguese star remains hotly contested.

Manchester United have been lurking for weeks, having made contact with his representatives and secured what they believe is an agreement to move to Old Trafford.

However, they are willing to meet the £85m fee the Irons are demanding, feeling it is too excessive and believing a patient approach to securing a deal will ultimately see his price tumble.

But that delay has allowed an ambitious Tottenham Hotspur to burst into the race and sources reported on Thursday how their willingness to both meet the Hammers’ expectations and pay the player significantly higher wages than offer by United had seen them thrust into the lead in the race for his signature.

With United now pondering what to do next, five journalists have all had their say on a fascinating transfer battle.

Andy Mitten, appearing on Talk of the Devils podcast, said: “Manchester United understand that the player [Fernades] wants to join the club.

“West Ham want the highest fee, as much money as possible and an auction situation, maybe his agent does as well, and the agent is influencing the player. Jorge Mendes is the agent!

“I’m told he would play for Spurs, but prefers Manchester United… It boils down to how much United want to pay for the player. They don’t want to get into an auction situation.”

Shaun Connolly, the editor of Theatre of Red, commented: “Fernandes has indicated that United is his preferred destination for some time. Still, he needs a contingency plan-hence, Spurs. There will come a time during this public auction when his word will carry weight. That doesn’t mean West Ham will crumble, but it will play a part.”

A MUST-READ!! Paul Ince mocks ‘absolute madness’ fee Tottenham are paying for Man Utd target Mateus Fernandes – Exclusive

Tottenham move for Fernandes is a ‘fly in the ointment’ for Man Utd

Chris Wheeler, speaking to Stretford Paddock, meanwhile, stated: “A couple of weeks ago, if the personal terms were all done, it was never going to be a problem. The two clubs were talking. He was keen to come. Everything seemed to be heading in that direction.

“Tottenham have come in pretty hot and heavy. Not just on him either, on [Sandro] Tonali as well, and on several players now, actually. They are pushing hard, and I think they’ve definitely put a fly in the ointment and it’s causing problems.”

Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update: “Let me be clear. West Ham will sell Mateus Fernandes to the club offering the best money.

“So, West Ham don’t care if it’s called Tottenham, Man Utd, Real Madrid or whatever.

“Manchester United have been in talks with the agent of the player for a long time, and Man Utd also had direct contact with West Ham.

“So, Man Utd are working hard on this deal for Mateus Fernandes, and that remains my information.

“Man Utd are there.

“Tottenham are also there because Tottenham are pushing in a separate story compared to Sandro Tonali.

“Sandro Tonali is still there.

“So, Tottenham are working on it, and Manchester United are working on it.

“Real Madrid, the name was indicated by Jose Mourinho, but at the time, is still not advancing.

“But West Ham communicated to those close to the player, ‘Bring us the proposals. We start at £85million. That’s the starting price’.

“West Ham obviously hope to get more than this, with so many clubs involved.

“And, so the idea at West Ham is to get the best transfer fee possible for Mateus Fernandes.

“This is going to be the way to sign the player.

“Then obviously, the player can have preferences.”

Our own transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher now believes it is ‘advantage Tottenham’ and the pressure dial is being turned on Man Utd to up the ante over a proposal.

He writes: ‘Sources indicate that Fernandes has given Spurs what’s described as his full green light to press forward, accepting their proposal on personal terms.

‘The north London club are prepared to offer substantially higher wages than Manchester United, who are seeking to maintain discipline within their wage structure. This financial edge on personal terms has strengthened Spurs’ position in the race.

‘Significantly for Tottenham, and as TEAMtalk reported on Wednesday, the north London side have shown greater willingness to meet West Ham’s asking price for Fernandes, a stance that is now evident in their aggressive approach to finalising Fernandes.’

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The six other midfielders Man Utd could look to sign instead

Should United miss out, then the club are already doing their homework on a number of other top contenders.

Laurie Whitwell told Talk of the Devils: “There might be players you’ve not heard of that come into, like with [Senne] Lammens. I’ve heard other names around United in the midfield area. They’re not as exciting as the ones we’ve heard before, but they’ve got a list of targets.”

He continued: “Alex Scott is a player they’re interested in. Bournemouth want to keep him and want him to sign a new contract with a release clause being a proposal they’d be willing to make.

“He’s got two years left on his contract, so why would you sign a new contract with a release clause that could be more than what you could go for this summer. He’s an option.”

Mitten also reckons Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni will come into the equation: “United have liked him for a long time, as they should, he’s one of the best players in his position in the world.

“He’s happy at Real Madrid. Should the situation change, would he like to play for Manchester United? My understanding is yes, he would.”

Wheeler, meanwhile, also thinks Scott will be targeted next: “Alex Scott is one they are looking at. I’m told Scott is more likely than someone like Wharton, for instance.

“Other names have been mentioned. Tonali feels a lot less likely now. All I know for certain right now is that Fernandes is the guy they’re working on.

“Probably Scott would be the next one, the kind of next go-to. And then you have this list – Wharton, Baleba, Guimaraes, Tonali. Some of them might be gettable, some of them not.”

With regards to Scott, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday that Bournemouth have given United an instant response to their fresh efforts to pursue the player.

One other name we keep hearing that is of growing interest to Manchester United is Felix Nmecha and we revealed last week exactly why United are growing in confidence that a deal for the Dortmund and Germany star is there to be done.