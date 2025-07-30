Mateus Fernandes wants to quit Southampton, but could snub a Premier League return to leave West Ham, Leeds United and Crystal Palace disappointed, TEAMtalk understands.

We can confirm that the three clubs have all made enquiries over the availability of the £20m-rated Portuguese midfielder this summer.

Fernandes was a shining light in Southampton’s gloomy campaign last season that ended with a bottom-of-the-table finish and relegation back to the Championship.

Southampton expect to lose a number of players before the deadline, with Tyler Dibling, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes all up for grabs.

Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, is heading to Newcastle and Fernandes will follow the goalkeeper out of the exit door.

West Ham, Leeds, and Palace are all in the mix but they face competition from top European clubs.

The 21-year-old has interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid and that could scupper the top-flight trio’s chances of landing him, though the Hammers are working hard on a potential deal…

West Ham face obstacles in Fernandes chase

West Ham are pushing the most for Fernandes but have been given little encouragement in their pursuit by Southampton and, significantly at this stage, by Fernandes as he waits on continent clubs.

The talented 20-year-old, who generally plays in a 10 or six role in midfield, joined the Saints last summer from Sporting CP in a deal worth £15million.

Fernandes put in some impressive performances last term despite Southampton’s poor form, notching three goals and six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Hammers boss Graham Potter wants to inject some pace and youth into his midfield with Fernandes viewed as a cheaper alternative to Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, a star of England Under-21s success this summer, is not short of suitors as he weighs up his next move.

West Ham are expected to sell Lucas Paqueta, too, which will leave a big void in the team, but even his big exit might not be enough to lure Elliott to the London Stadium.

