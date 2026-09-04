Wolves could have sold Mateus Mane before the transfer window closed, with Liverpool and Manchester United both admirers of the 18-year-old, but the club showed no ambition to allow the highly-rated teenager to leave, TEAMtalk understands.

We can confirm long-term admirers Liverpool and Man Utd both held conversations about Mane, with the Merseysiders making contact in the final days of the window as they explored whether a deal could be possible for the teen forward.

Liverpool looked at Mane as both a permanent signing and a potential buy-to-loan-back option, but Wolves were insistent that the youngster was not available for transfer and refused to entertain the prospect of letting him leave.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Mane himself was not pushing for a move away from Molineux, although he would have been open to the possibility had Wolves been willing to sanction a transfer.

Instead, the teenager and his camp believe his development is best served by remaining with Wolves for a full season, with Mane determined to play an important role in their efforts to return to the Premier League.

The youngster has already attracted significant attention across the top flight, having been monitored extensively during 2026.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton, Brighton, Newcastle United and Brentford have all made contact regarding Mane, highlighting the level of interest in one of the most exciting young players in Wolves’ squad.

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Liverpool, Man Utd still tracking Mateus Mane

Mane’s international background has also added to his appeal, with the teenager having represented both England and Portugal at youth level.

His potential has not gone unnoticed outside England either, with Portuguese giants Porto, Sporting and Benfica all keeping close tabs on his progress.

Liverpool’s late-window contact was therefore significant given their long-standing admiration, but Wolves’ position meant there was never a realistic prospect of Mane being allowed to depart this summer.

The club believe the best outcome is for the teenager to remain at Molineux, gain regular senior experience and continue his development as Wolves push for promotion.

Mane is also understood to be comfortable with that plan, with his camp believing a full season of football at Wolves can put him in an even stronger position when the Premier League’s biggest clubs return to assess his progress.

Liverpool and Man Utd are expected to continue monitoring the situation.

The further interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and several other Premier League clubs underlines why Wolves were so determined to keep control of Mane’s future.

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