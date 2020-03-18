Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has made a plea to the footballing authorities to ensure the 2019/20 season is completed ‘no matter what’ amid fears it could cost the club promotion – and manager Marcelo Bielsa.

United are top of the Championship table with a seven-point buffer to third before the season was brought to an abrupt halt – and there are fears – led by West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady – that the season could be scrapped if matches don’t resume soon.

However, UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 to next summer has raised hopes the current season will be completed, whenever that might be.

And Poland midfielder Klich – an ever-present in the Championship for Leeds since Bielsa took charge – seriously hopes they are allowed to finish the job they started, with the Whites, perhaps, having more to lose than others should the season be scrapped.

Leeds know that failure to go up this year will more than likely result in the departure of their much-coveted manager Bielsa, while star men like Kalvin Phillips – linked with Man Utd and Tottenham among others – and Ben White – on a season’s loan from Brighton and tipped as a target for Liverpool – would also surely depart.

Admitting his side are eagerly awaiting the outcome of Thursday’s meeting of Premier League and EFL bosses, Klich told Polish outlet WP Sportowe Fakty [via Sport Witness]: “It would be strange if it turned out that we were playing for nothing. We are seven points ahead of the play-off zone with nine matches to go [this season].

“We are very close to the coveted promotion to the Premier League. The cancellation of this season would be unfair in this case. I hope this won’t happen.”

Klich, expected to be a part of Poland’s squad for the European Championships, has welcomed UEFA’s decision to put the tournament on hold for a month, saying: “The Euros hasn’t even started. We don’t know all the opponents yet. This is not surprising for me; I expected the championship to be postponed.

“In my opinion, it is more important to finish the league games. I strongly hope that we will manage to finish the season. Before the official decision to suspend the Championship, the entire team wanted to continue playing, but the federation decided otherwise.”

Klich praised by Bielsa

The 29-year-old Klich has made 33 appearances for the club this season, scoring four goals this and penning a new long term deal in November – keeping him at the club until 2023.

The Poland international, who initially joined the Whites in 2017, was director of football Victor Orta’s first signing for the club. Despite a short loan stint with Dutch club FC Utrecht in 2018, Klich has become a prominent figure since the arrival of Bielsa – playing every game under the Argentine.

And the midfielder was recently the subject of warm praise from his manager.

“He cannot do better. Klich is a player with very, very much skills physically,” the Leeds boss purred.

“A player who runs more, more intense movements and makes more movements at maximal speed. His values are now linked with how he prepares mentally. This is the fact that makes him run. More hungry he is, the more he runs.”