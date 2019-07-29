Mathias Pogba drops revelation about his brother after making Spain move

Mathias Pogba has joined Spanish fourth division side CD Manchego and revealed why his brother Paul wants to join him in Spain.

The 28-year-old Mathias has played for a number of clubs across Europe and most recently had a spell at French club Tours before becoming a free agent.

Speaking about the continued rumours of Paul’s potential move to Real Madrid, Mathias said: “We can’t do anything about the rumours, I’m here because I’m here not because my brother can come but because Mathias Pogba wants to come here.

“Spanish football is the best football, especially with the ball…it’s the game we all like. As much to me, as to my brother, as to all the footballers. I’m very happy.

“We are calm, always calm. Not because there are rumours that he will come here. We live as always. If he has to come he will come and if he does not have to come he will not come.

“I always want the best for my brother. If he thinks he is the best team for him, he will come.

“I was happiest in my early years at Celta, it is where I grew up as a player and as a man, it was the happiest stage of my football and general life.”

As doubts over Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford carry on, United continue to be linked with replacements – with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly reaching a verbal agreement over a summer switch.

