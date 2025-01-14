Bayern Munich have made it clear what they plan to do with Mathys Tel amid Chelsea’s interest in signing the forward in the January transfer window, with a report claiming how the Premier League club could strike an agreement as a deal for Christopher Nkunku takes shape.

With the January transfer window in full swing, both Bayern and Chelsea are trying to strengthen their respective squads. While the German giants are aiming to win the Bundesliga and go far in the Champions League, the Blues are keen on building on their performances in the first half of the season and pushing for a place in the Premier League top four in the coming months.

Reports emerged on Monday that Chelsea are keen on signing Tel from Bayern this month and are in contact, while the Bundesliga giants want to secure the services of Christopher Nkunku.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that Nkunku is unhappy at Chelsea and is pushing to leave Stamford Bridge in January. The 27-year-old France forward has made only three starts in the Premier League under head coach Enzo Maresca this season.

While Nkunku has agreed personal terms with Bayern and Chelsea will sell him to the Bundesliga club if they get a transfer fee of £65m, it is not so straightforward when it comes to Tel.

Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund has publicly said that the club do not plan on selling Tel in the January transfer window. Die Roten’s plan is to keep the youngster at the Allianz Arena and get him more involved in the team.

Freund said, as relayed by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X: “He is a great talent and an important player for us, expected to take on a key role in the future.

“This is why we started talks with him before Christmas – Vinny (Kompany), Max (Eberl), and I – with the player and his agent. The clear goal for all involved is for Mathys to make his breakthrough here with us.”

How Chelsea could still sign Mathys Tel

While’s Freund comments on Tel will come as a blow for Chelsea, Football.London has reported that not everything is doom and gloom for the Blues regarding a potential deal for the France Under-21 international forward.

Chelsea made initial contact with the 19-year-old forward last summer and have made another enquiry this month.

If Chelsea were to make a direct offer for Tel, then it could change everything. The London club plan to make a bid for the teenager if they get encouragement from Bayern’s side that they could be ready to offload him.

While Bayern may want to keep Tel, the forward will be well aware of his limited playing time at the Allianz Arena.

The youngster has made only 12 appearances for Bayern under head coach Vincent Kompany this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Tel played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and giving six assists.

Latest Bayern Munich news: Alexander-Arnold stance, Davies hopes

Like all top clubs, Bayern are on the hunt for reinforcements. Head coach Vincent Kompany knows the Premier League inside out, and it is not a surprise to see the former Manchester City defender trying to sign a Liverpool star.

Reports have claimed that Bayern are keen on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

With the defender having yet to sign a new deal, Bayern believe that they can convince him to move to the Allianz Arena by offering him a good salary and making him a central figure in the team.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Alexander-Arnold does not fancy a switch to the Bundesliga. Real Madrid are determined to sign the Liverpool star and are confident of getting a deal done.

While Bayern are trying to sign one of the best right-backs in the world, they already have one of the best left-backs on the planet.

Alphonso Davies is a brilliant player, but he is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

Madrid are determined to secure the services of Davies on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 and have already made the Canada international left-back a massive offer.

Bayern, though, do not want to let Davies leave and are confident of agreeing terms on a deal contract with the 24-year-old.

Another player who is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season is Joshua Kimmich. The 29-year-old is one of the best players in the world and can play as a right-back or as a midfielder.

Liverpool are reportedly showing keen interest in Kimmich. The Premier League leaders could lose Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season, and they are believed to have identified Kimmich as a potential replacement.

Bayern, though, do not want to lose the Germany international and are in talks over a new deal.

