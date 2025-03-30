It appears that Tottenham may have the decision whether or not to sign Mathys Tel taken out of their hands by Bayern Munich, following the recently implemented change to the summer transfer window.

The French forward joined Spurs in the January transfer window, signing on loan until the end of the season in search of more regular game time, after failing to make his mark following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at the Bundesliga giants.

Tel has hardly hit the ground running in north London either though, having scored just once in seven games for Tottenham so far, and the jury is still out over the agreed €55million (£45.7m) purchase option set for the attacker.

However, Bayern could completely undercut that, with Kicker reporting that the Bavarian side are actually considering calling back all the players who are out on loan ahead of the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14 in the United States.

Tel’s contract with Spurs is due to expire on June 30, but FIFA has opened up a new transfer window between June 1 and June 10, in what will lead to two separate windows this summer.

That could allow Bayern to terminate their existing agreement with Tottenham and bring back the Frenchman.

The split transfer window was ratified earlier this week, with the second window then re-opening from June 16 until September 1 – and that could represent a huge issue, if they decide they actually want to keep Tel.

The 19-year-old previously made it clear that he would be open to staying when he signed in February. “Why I chose Tottenham, because that was the best option for me, what was important for me.

“I felt the commitment, I spoke with the president [chairman Daniel Levy], talked with the manager. I’m young, I’ve started to grow up and this was the best option for me and I’m very happy.

“I’m very excited to play with my team-mates, for the fans. That’s a new challenge for me, a new chapter to open.”

Postecoglou calling for patience with Bayern loanee

Whether the situation is taken out of Tottenham’s hands or not, Ange Postecoglou is still calling for patience when it comes to eventually seeing the best from the France Under-21 international.

Speaking earlier this month, the Spurs boss said: “Mathys came in a really tricky time for us in that it’s different if you haven’t been playing regularly and then jump in but he’s kind of been trying to build up his fitness.

“At the same time we’ve been putting him out there pretty regularly because of our lack of options.

“He’s still a young man, it’s a different league and there are different demands. Certainly at the moment we are not in our best moment like last night when he is going to get loads of chances.

“Again, working with him since he came in, he’s got a really strong head on his shoulders and last night, as disappointed as he was to come off, it didn’t seem to affect him in terms of his mental aptitude to deal with it and get on with it and try and make an impact in the best way he can.”

He added: “[Mathys] hasn’t made the impact that he probably wanted to but the circumstances of where we are at, I think it’s unfair to put that on his shoulders. He has done as well as he possibly can. I’m sure in between now and the end of the year people will see him and realise what a talent he is and my job is to make sure we protect him through that.”

Tel will be hoping to add to that single goal he has scored so far when Tottenham head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Thursday night, a ground they have won just once at in the Premier League era.

