Matic discusses Man Utd move and Roy Keane comparisons

Nemanja Matic insists he is flattered by comparisons to Roy Keane but is keen to stress it is too soon to label Manchester United as Premier League title contenders.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho paid £40million to lure him north from Chelsea.

Matic’s move from Chelsea may have raised eyebrows, but the man himself was giving little away about the circumstances which saw him swap London for the red half of Manchester, and was equally coy about suggestions he could be the signing of the summer.

He said: “We will see. It is too early to say that because we have just played three games. It is true that we have started well with three games, nine points without conceding a goal, so I am happy because of that.

“But the season is very long and there are many games. We will see at the end of May where we are.

“What I can say is that I am happy that I am part of such a big club like Manchester United. I am very focused to do my job for the national team against Ireland.”

Asked if qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Premier League would represent a dream season, he added: “It is a dream for me to play at the World Cup with Serbia. If that happens, I will be very happy.

“If I win the Premier League with Manchester, that would be something great in my life. But I repeat again, it’s still a long way to go.”

Matic’s style of play has inevitably led to comparisons with Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane, and the Serbian enforcer admits he admired his United predecessor as a youngster.

He said: “When I started following football, he was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, if not the best.

“I tried to take (something) from every player to improve myself. Of course, he was one of those players.”

However, while helping to restore United to the pinnacle of the English game is a major focus, edging Serbia closer to next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia will be his overriding concern when he runs out to face the Republic of Ireland in a Group D showdown on Tuesday evening.

Matic said: “It is the most important game for us in this qualification and maybe in our football history in Serbia.

“Of course before when it was Yugoslavia, there were many big games played in European Cups, World Cups.

“But when Serbia started to play separately, I think this game is one of the most important games because if we win, we know we are very close to a World Cup and this is very, very important for our football and our country because we are a small country and football means a lot.”