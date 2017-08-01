Matic keen to replicate Vidic success at Manchester United

Nemanja Matic hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Nemanja Vidic and enjoy several successful seasons at Manchester United.

Matic completed a £38.5million move to Old Trafford on Monday, signing a three-year deal and instantly targeting Champions League and Premier League success.

Matic is neither the first Serb nor the first Nemanja to play for United, following in the footsteps of former captain Vidic.

A fearsome competitor on the pitch, Matic does not want to disappoint his compatriot when he meets him off it.

“Vidic was a great player and one of the players where I look to be similar because he had a great career,” he added.

“It’s great to be at the same club like him and I will try to do my best to repeat what he does because I don’t want that, one day, he tells me, ‘what are you doing there?’.

“So I will try to do my best for him to be happy.”

Matic leaped at the chance to be reunited with Jose Mourinho, whom he believes will continue to improve him.

“Manchester is one of the biggest clubs in the world (but) also my wish was to train with Jose,” the defensive midfielder told MUTV.

“Of course when you have a coach like him and a club like Manchester is you don’t need to think a lot so my decision was very easy.

“I am very happy because we will work again together. He is a great coach and, when I worked with him before, he always took the best from me and I improve if I work with him.

“When the coach wants you to come to the club, it gives you more motivation, more possibility and I will try to…not try, I will, for sure, give my best to show that I deserve to be in this club and part of this group.”