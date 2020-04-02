Nemanja Matic says teammate Scott McTominay has “all the tools” to go on and become one of the greats at Manchester United.

McTominay has gained glowing reviews this season, scoring five goals in 30 appearances and emerging as one of real positives in an often difficult campaign for the Red Devils.

The combative central midfielder was a regular up until Boxing Day before picking up an injury against Newcastle and missing nearly two months of action.

He returned in a 3-0 home win over Watford, netted in a 5-0 Europa League victory over Club Brugge and has helped United to five wins and a draw since his reintroduction.

The Scottish international’s stock rose even higher when he bagged the clinching goal in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in United’s final game before the coronavirus outbreak suspended the Premier League.

Matic has seen McTominay’s progress close up and says the 23-year-old has been a revelation.

“We are always talking, especially when he started to play in the first team, but now he’s a proper senior player he plays like he’s had 10 years in the first team,” Matic told MUTV.

“With him, we don’t have any problems.

“I think he will be a very important player for Manchester United in the next 10 years or more. He is the kind of player and person that you always want to have in the changing room.

“[He’s] very professional, with a lot of quality in the legs.

“His mentality is what Manchester United needs to have, so I think that with any coach, in any club he will fit very well.

“I’m happy for him and United that they have a player like that in the team. He just needs to continue how he’s been working until now and I’m sure he will be one of the Manchester United legends one day.”

As one of the elder statesmen in the team, Matic believes he has his own part to play in the development of McTominay and United’s other youngsters.

“I remember when I was 20, 21, 22, I always looked to older players to see how they train and how they behave,” said the 31-year-old Serbian.

“I think it’s important and I hope I can help the youngsters in our changing room. Obviously, we have a lot of young players.”