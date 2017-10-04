Matic talks up qualities of underrated Man Utd star

Nemanja Matic believes Paul Pogba doesn’t get the credit he deserves in the media and has explained why he thinks their midfield partnership has flourished at Manchester United.

The Serbian midfielder joined United in a £40million move from Chelsea over the summer and has instantly made himself a fans favourite with some commanding performances in the centre of the pitch.

Matic’s qualities have enabled Pogba to impress too, with their partnership key to a fine start to the season that sees United trail pacesetters Manchester City on goal difference only.

And Matic believes Pogba – once the world’s most expensive player at £89million – is still hugely undervalued in Premier League circles.

“He is a great player,” Matic said of the Frenchman. “If you see how he works every day in the training sessions, the games he played didn’t surprise me – that he played well, that he scored goals.

“He doesn’t have the credit that he deserves. I don’t know why.

Matic hopes his partnership with Pogba can continue to bear fruit for United, with the Serbian continuing: “I really enjoy playing with him, and I am sure that we will continue like this.

“It’s nice to have him in the team because he can defend, on long balls he is strong and he’s always dangerous in attack. I am sure that he will show all his quality this season.”

While the duo have impressed, their partnership has been placed on hold for a few weeks as Pogba recovers from a hamstring injury.

United, meanwhile, are reported to have banned Pogba from playing basketball after their medical staff claimed it was a factor in his hamstring problems.