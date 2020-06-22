Jurgen Klopp felt a draw in the Merseyside derby was a fair result but accepted Liverpool were indebted to goalkeeper Alisson.

Despite enjoying 70% possession the champions-elect managed just three shots on target – the same number as their opponents. However, Everton had the better chances with Carlo Ancelotti reflecting on an “opportunity missed”.



But for goalkeeper Alisson Becker, a virtual spectator for most of the game, Liverpool would have lost. The width of a post almost came to their rescue. That’s after Alisson denied Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies’ follow-up struck the woodwork. Had that gone in, the Reds could have lost only their second Premier League match of the campaign.

It was quite a dour 0-0.

A draw means they cannot win a first title for 30 years at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday unless Manchester City, 23 points behind, lost to Burnley on Monday.

“We don’t count like this all the time. Today the point is one we deserve, even though I have to admit Everton had the best chance to win,” said Klopp.

“I saw only the chance (Alisson saved). We should not take it for granted. Absolutely outstanding.

“It was a difficult game for a goalkeeper: he had the ball at his feet much more than he had in his hands.

“That is what a world-class goalie is. He saved us a point – it was not the first one.

“I liked the intensity level of the game from my boys, the high press, but I didn’t like too much the rhythm – but we cannot force that.

“We didn’t have enough chances, that’s for sure. When I look back, I think all the derbies here at Goodison look very similar, the result looks similar.

“Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot, which I liked. In three days we play another game against Palace and they looked in good shape.”

Klopp provides injury updates

Klopp loss makeshift left-back James Milner to a hamstring problem and Joel Matip to a foot injury. The Reds manager, however, remains hopeful neither injury is serious.

“Millie felt (his) hamstring a little bit but we had this in the past. He is not often injured so hopefully not serious,” he added.

“Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. He bent or stretched his big toe, it is really painful but hopefully the pain settles now. Again, we hope this is nothing serious.”