Matt Doherty cites two factors as proof Wolves can win FA Cup

Matt Doherty is convinced Wolves can win this season’s FA Cup after dumping Liverpool and Manchester United out of the competition.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners will face fellow Premier League side Watford in next month’s semi-finals after eliminating United in the last eight, while Manchester City will meet Brighton.

Asked if they could go on to win the competition, Republic of Ireland international Doherty said: “Yes, of course. I know Manchester City are still in there, but we have managed to avoid them. I know they’ll be favourites, but we have drawn with them this season.

“I know they beat us at the Etihad, but in the semi-final, it’s a 50-50, one-off, anything is possible and we have got a good team, so yes, we’re capable of doing it.”

Doherty is currently in Dublin with his international team-mates as they prepare for Saturday’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Gibraltar, but met up still revelling in last Saturday’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He said: “It was a pretty special evening, to be honest, the whole atmosphere. It was just a great night for the club. A lot of us had all of our families there.

“We obviously backed ourselves going into the game – our record against the top six teams is pretty good and we were at home at Molineux, so we actually expected to win the game and fortunately we did win the game.

“Now we have got a big semi-final to look forward to and we’ll expect to win that too.”

