Tottenham summer signing in last chance saloon unless form picks up

Tottenham could reportedly put a major summer signing up for sale at the end of the season if his form does not improve significantly.

Matt Doherty joined Spurs from Wolves last summer for £15m. However, he has struggled to make a major impact during his first season in north London.

Indeed, the Republic of Ireland international has often been overlooked in favour of the much-criticised Serge Aurier.

According to ESPN, Jose Mourinho has doubts over whether Doherty can be a success at the club.

The 29-year-old has struggled to adapt from playing as a wing-back at Wolves to being in a back four at Spurs.

He has made just nine Premier League starts this season and lost out to Japhet Tanganga in Sunday’s derby loss to West Ham.

Doherty, did, however, come on at half-time in the game. He also, arguably, had his best outing in a Spurs shirt in last week’s Europa clash against Wolfsberger.

However, it appears that Mourinho remains unconvinced, which leaves the player’s future up in the air.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Doherty fighting for his place

Doherty has a contract that runs until 2024, while the report adds that is determined to fight for his place.

In all likelihood, there is more chance of Aurier being moved on than Doherty in the summer.

Jose Mourinho: I feel sad after Tottenham Hotspur loss to West Ham Tottenham's Jose Mourinho was disappointed losing at West Ham and believed they deserved to come away with the points.

The Ivory Coast had an impressive start to the season, but the mistakes that haunted him last year have started to creep into his game again.

Tanganga, meanwhile, is still viewed as a centre-back capable of playing right-back if required.

To that end, Doherty is likely to get another season to prove his worth. Although, whether that is under Mourinho remains to be seen as Spurs’ form continues to subside.

READ MORE: Man Utd star eyed up by Spurs goes to Solskjaer with serious exit ultimatum