Matt O’Riley: Newcastle must pay record transfer fee as European competition stacks up for Celtic star

Newcastle have entered the race for Celtic star Matt O’Riley, with the Hoops expecting a Scottish transfer record bid to let him go.

Celtic have hit a period of poor form and allowed Rangers back into the Scottish Premiership title race in recent weeks. When the Gers’ game in hand has been played, they could find themselves within just two points of their rivals.

Celtic face another big risk, however, as one of their key men could depart in next month’s transfer window.

O’Riley has been excellent since joining the club in a £1.5million deal from MK Dons in 2022, delivering on the potential that once marked him out as a future star in Fulham’s youth ranks.

He has been the one bright spark for the Scottish champions in a poor Champions League campaign and that has been noted by some of England’s biggest sides, who are now watching with major interest.

Newcastle United have scouted the 23-year-old on multiple occasions, including whilst he was playing senior international football for his country, Denmark.

The Magpies are not alone in their admiration with Championship leaders Leicester City and Premier League mainstays West Ham United also monitoring O’Riley.

Newcastle have been present at Celtic Park and are among a host of clubs around Europe who could move in the upcoming window for the talented midfielder.

Indeed, the likes of Tottenham and Brighton have been sniffing around O’Riley of late.

Any deal will be a Scottish transfer record, with the Hoops demanding over £25million for the star, which would break the records set by their previous sales of Jota to Al-Ittihad and Kieran Tierney to Arsenal.

Celtic to benefit from transfer

This will also offer the club the chance to bring in funds for strengthening a squad that has dropped hugely in quality since Ange Postecoglou left for Spurs and Brendan Rodgers took back control.

O’Riley is happy at Celtic but would find a move to England hard to turn down with the opportunity to play in the world’s best league and the obvious financial gain too much to reject.

Given he never played for Fulham in the top flight despite starting his career in their academy and playing Premier League 2 football, a move to the English top flight could see him realise a dream he had back then.

