Matt Targett is attracting growing interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer, including Leeds United and Everton, with the defender set to leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract.

Targett, who originally joined Newcastle from Aston Villa in 2021, is now firmly on the radar of top-flight sides as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

The 30-year-old left-back is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, where he has been in superb form and has enjoyed one of the most consistent campaigns of his career.

Targett has started 36 games this season, the highest tally he has managed in a single campaign, and has been a key figure in Boro’s push for promotion from the Championship.

With his contract at Newcastle set to expire, Targett is expected to move on from St James’ Park, sparking growing interest from top-flight clubs keen to secure his services on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough would ideally like to keep him in the North-East, but any permanent move is likely to hinge on whether they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that several Premier League sides are now monitoring the situation closely. Leeds, who have tracked Targett previously, remain interested as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season, while Everton are also in the mix.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton, Leeds considering Targett moves

Everton are believed to be considering a move for Targett, with the Merseyside club prioritising strengthening at left-back this summer.

Vitaliy Mykolenko is out of contract at the season’s end, and with Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig both interested in him, his future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is uncertain.

The future of young Toffees left-back Adam Aznou is also up in the air, and we will have more on that developing story soon.

Targett’s experience and reliability are seen as valuable assets as David Moyes looks to reshape his squad.

Leeds are also looking for cover for first-choice left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson this summer, while a player who can cover for Pascal Struijk in the heart of defence – a position to which Targett is not adverse – means he could also fit the bill for the Whites.

During his time at Middlesbrough, Targett has also showcased his versatility, featuring at centre-back on multiple occasions – a factor that has further increased his appeal to potential suitors.

There is also the possibility of a move abroad.

Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is understood to be keen on a reunion, with the current Charlotte FC manager exploring the prospect of bringing Targett to Major League Soccer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.