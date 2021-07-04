Arsenal outcast admits he has big worry for what he is seeing from Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi says that he feels hurt to know that the club will not be playing European football next season.

The Gunners may not have won European silverware since 1994, but they have maintained a strong connection with continental football since then. Indeed, last season transpired as the first time they have failed to qualify for either the Europa League or Champions League for over 20 years.

Guendouzi has had his own personal struggles at Arsenal, having lost his place in the team.

Manager Mikel Arteta snubbed the Frenchman for poor discipline and he moved to Hertha Berlin in October.

Nevertheless, he has now returned to his parent club, where he has reflected on the lack of European football.

“To see that the club failed to qualify for a European competition for the first time in 25 years hurts deeply,” Guendouzi told Bild. “That affects me emotionally a lot.

“Arsenal are a big club in Europe that deserve to be in the Champions League every year. That’s normal for me, an institution like this deserves only the best.

“Arsenal must return to where it belongs. I don’t know the reasons for the failure because I wasn’t there last season. But I’m concerned about the club’s situation because Arsenal deserve great things.

“I am a Gunner from the bottom of my heart and will remain so, no matter what.”

Guendouzi may not have a part to play in Arsenal‘s attempt at restoration, either. Reports claim that he is closing in on a move back to France with Marseille.

While the deal looked in doubt at one stage, the Gunners have supposedly lowered their asking price to make a breakthrough.

His exit will likely form part of an overhaul at Arsenal in a bid to bring in new signings with funds from sales.

Arsenal star has transfer tussle

Defender William Saliba is another player who could leave Arsenal this summer.

The centre-back has struggled at the Gunners since making his move from Saint Etienne in the summer of 2019.

After a loan spell back in France, reports claim that a permanent move to the country is in doubt and so a Premier League avenue has opened up.