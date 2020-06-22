Matteo Guendouzi has escaped a Football Association charge despite putting his hands around Neal Maupay’s throat at the end of Arsenal’s defeat at Brighton.

The Gunners slipped to a 2-1 loss as Maupay struck in injury time after Brighton captain Lewis Dunk had cancelled out Nicolas Pepe’s opener at the AMEX Stadium.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno appeared to suffer a serious knee injury as he fell awkwardly with Maupay close by. The Germany international appeared to gesture his displeasure to the forward as he was taken off on a stretcher.

After hitting the last-gasp winner, Maupay was confronted at the full-time whistle with Guendouzi placing his hands on his fellow Frenchman.

Maupay later suggested that ‘cocky Arsenal players got what they deserved’.

It is understood the incident was missed by referee Martin Atkinson but was reviewed by the video assistant referee. As a result, Guendouzi will face no further action.

The FA has warned and reminded both Brighton and Arsenal of their responsibilities following their coming together.

Arteta wants more control at Arsenal

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes his players need to have better control of their emotions.

While disagreeing with Maupay’s assessment, he did admit that showing more restraint may be necessary.

“When we show frustration we have to show it in the right way,” he said.

“I haven’t seen the images (of Guendouzi) or what happened, but we will talk about it if that is the case. Emotionally, we have to control the situations much better.” Read more here.