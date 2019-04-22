Matter of principle blocking Eden Hazard sealing Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea and Real Madrid remain at loggerheads over the fee needed to take Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, according to a report.

And while the Blues are said are to be resigned to letting Hazard leave this summer, the club are determined to hold out for their £100million asking price, and not a penny less, Press Association Sport claims.

Madrid continue to expect precious little delay on completing a deal to sign the Belgium playmaker this summer.

But Chelsea are insisting that Madrid meet their valuation of their top asset, despite Real wanting to pay £85million for the 28-year-old.

While the £15m difference between the sides might not seem much, Chelsea are adamant Hazard won’t leave for a penny less and will continue to dig their heels in until Real pay, what they deem, to be the Belgian’s true worth.

Hazard’s Chelsea contract expires next summer and the 100-cap Belgium flyer has refused to sign new terms with the Blues.

The 19-goal star is enjoying his best-ever season at the Stamford Bridge club, and has himself insisted he will wait until the end of the campaign to resolve his future.

Hazard has previously labelled joining Madrid a “dream” move however, and he grew up with Real boss Zinedine Zidane’s poster on his bedroom wall.

Former Scotland and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin also believes Hazard’s Real Madrid move is not yet a done deal.

“I thought for quite a long time that Eden Hazard definitely is going to Real Madrid,” Nevin told The Totally Football Show.

“I was staying at the Chelsea hotel last night. I walked out of Chelsea on the way here this morning and I met somebody who I won’t name at the club.”

Chelsea’s squad building plans for next season are still hampered by their two-window FIFA transfer ban, that the club has appealed.

The Blues are still waiting for the outcome of that appeal, but could take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should FIFA determine that the transfer embargo should stand.

Should they get the green light to sign players, Chelsea have reportedly already lined up Hazard’s replacement.

