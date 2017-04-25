Matthaus gives Liverpool, Spurs hope over Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus says Liverpool and Tottenham target Douglas Costa could move on this summer.

Costa, 26, is interesting Klopp, according to reports from Tuttosport, but Juventus and Spurs are also believed to be keen on the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Costa arrived in the Bundesliga from Russia for £25million in July 2015, but he has failed to realise his huge potential and he has started only 13 Bundesliga games this season.

The Brazilian, who has seven goals in all competitions this season, is though under contract until June 2020 and Bayern are still looking for a fee believed to be around £35million.

And former Germany captain, who won 19 trophies at Bayern Munich, Matthaus clais the German giants are unlikely to stand in the way of Costa moving on at the end of the season.

“Costa is no longer the player he was when he just started at Bayern,” Matthaus told AZ.

“Plus I do not like it that he has been hinting at a transfer in a number of interviews. That is not good for him, nor for Bayern.

“I think the club would not stop him from leaving if they bring in another attacker.”