Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Juventus over a move for Manchester United defensive target Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutchman ‘looking forward to the negotiations’.

The 20-year-old rejected the chance to join United and Barca when he completed a £67.8million to Juve last summer, but it would appear that the Catalan giants may finally get their man.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are intent on finally landing De Ligt and will likely use the Turin side’s interest in Brazilian midfielder Arthur to try and seal the deal.

De Ligt has endured a tough first term in Serie A, making 27 appearances for Juve before the season was suspended, although he did start to settle as the campaign progressed.

However, his early-season struggles led to talk of United making another move for the centre-back, only for De Ligt to laugh-off those rumours and claim that he was happy to stay in Turin.

But just a year on, and with four years left on his Juventus deal, it would appear that De Ligt could be swapping Serie A for LaLiga.

For their part, it would appear that Juve are still keen on developing De Ligt and are confident that his form will eventually come good, while Barca’s need for attacking targets over defensive ones could also mean that any move for the Dutch ace is not considered concrete at this stage.

The Catalan outfit are currently looking to raise funds to bring Neymar back from PSG and are also keen on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, meaning De Ligt is likely to be third on their list of priority signings.

De Ligt reveals three big reasons why he chose Juventus over Man Utd

Matthijs de Ligt has revealed why he decided against a potential move to Manchester United last summer and chose to join Juventus instead.

The Ajax skipper was in-demand after leading the Dutch giants to the Champions League semi-finals, with Barcelona and the Red Devils amongst a host of clubs chasing his signature.

But De Ligt has now shed new light on why he opted to join Juventus in the first place, snubbing United and Barca in the process. Read more…