Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt thinks that reports linking him with a huge move to Manchester United are “funny”.

A report in Sport on Friday claimed that United have offered a deal worth £12.3million-a-year, which equates to a whopping £236,000-per-week – as they look to jump the queue in the race to sign one of European football’s brightest talents.

However, sources have reportedly told Sky Sports that United are not in the running to sign the Dutchman – contrary to recent reports.

And De Ligt was not prepared to give too much away when asked about the speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford – although he did say that his future would be decided after the Nations League in June.

“I have read the reports about Manchester United,” De Ligt told FOX Sports.

“I have seen the salary I would get, too. Would you take it?

“People should take these reports with a grain of salt. The stories are funny though.

“Everyone has been talking about my future for a year now. One day I will go there, and the next day I will go somewhere else.

“I have made quite a tour through Europe haven’t I?

“My focus is on the Nations League and after that I will see what will happen.”

