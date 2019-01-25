Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt has tried to play down suggestions he could follow Frenkie de Jong out of the door this month.

De Ligt is understood to be a man in demand with Barcelona and Man Utd linked with the 19-year-old central defender. Meanwhile, on Friday morning The Sun claimed Pep Guardiola had identified De Ligt as the man to bolster Manchester City’s defence.

The tabloid suggested the Premier League champions were eyeing De Ligt as a replacement for Nicolas Otamendi, who is wanted by Barcelona.

De Ligt though claimed he has no thoughts of following De Jong, who wrapped up €75million move to the Camp Nou earlier this week, to Catalonia, although he did suggest in time it could be a destination of choice.

“I can’t stop journalists talking about that, it’s part of football,” he said after Ajax’s 3-1 cup victory over Heerenveen on Thursday.

“Now that Frenkie has completed his transfer, it [the speculation] can happen to me, but the only thing that interests me is Ajax. That’s the only thing I’m working on.

“I’m just going to do my own thing and everything will work out if I do that. I think anyone would like to play for Barcelona at some point in their career.

“We’ll see where I end up, but for now I’m very happy at Ajax and I hope to have a good season here. Or seasons, maybe.

“I think it’s great for Frenkie to go to Barcelona. He deserves it and it’s great that he was able to settle this issue, although in reality the negotiations didn’t bother him much.”