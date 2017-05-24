Mattock pens new deal with Rotherham

admin

Rotherham defender Joe Mattock has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal and opted to stay on with Rotherham, the club have announced.

Mattock made 37 appearances for the Millers in all competitions in the 2016-17 campaign as they finished bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

The 27-year-old moved to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2015 following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

championship

Related Articles