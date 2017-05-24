Mattock pens new deal with Rotherham

Rotherham defender Joe Mattock has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal and opted to stay on with Rotherham, the club have announced.

CONFIRMED ✍ | Joe Mattock has agreed a two-year extension to his #rufc deal, subject to EFL and FA ratification. https://t.co/l2RnEt2bDI pic.twitter.com/D9giq42LH7 — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) May 24, 2017

Mattock made 37 appearances for the Millers in all competitions in the 2016-17 campaign as they finished bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

The 27-year-old moved to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2015 following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.