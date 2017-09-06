Matuidi rejected Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd for Juventus
Blaise Matuidi turned down three Premier League clubs in order to seal a summer switch to Juventus, a report claims.
According to FranceFootball, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United were all interested in the France international.
The report claims that all three clubs “made advances” to sign the 30-year-old, but Matuidi had his heart set on a move to Juve.
The Serie A champions first made contact over a possible move back in the summer of 2016, and finally sealed a £27.8million move for the Paris Saint-Germain man last month.
“He is a player who played every match with generosity and a permanent desire to win everything, earning admiration from everyone.
“Blaise will remain in our hearts and he will always be welcome in the big PSG family.
“We wish him every success in his first challenge abroad and every success with the France national team in this World Cup season.”
Matuidi has made two substitute appearances for the Bianconeri this season and will be hoping to establish himself in Max Allegri’s side so he can keep his place for the 2018 France World Cup squad.