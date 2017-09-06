Matuidi rejected Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd for Juventus

Blaise Matuidi turned down three Premier League clubs in order to seal a summer switch to Juventus, a report claims.

According to FranceFootball, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United were all interested in the France international.

The report claims that all three clubs “made advances” to sign the 30-year-old, but Matuidi had his heart set on a move to Juve.

The Serie A champions first made contact over a possible move back in the summer of 2016, and finally sealed a £27.8million move for the Paris Saint-Germain man last month.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said of Matuidi’s exit: “I will always have great memories of Blaise’s six seasons with our club.