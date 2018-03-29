Matuidi uses international break to convince Man Utd star to join Juve

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has reportedly used the international break to try and convince Anthony Martial to move to Turin this summer.

Martial joined Manchester United in 2015 and has featured regularly under firstly Louis van Gaal and now Jose Mourinho, despite seeing his form dip on occasions.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, however, has seen the 22-year-old lose his favoured role on the left side of United’s three-pronged attack.

Martial currently has 18 months left on his Old Trafford contract, although United do have the option to extend that by a further year.

But talks to take up that option are nowhere near to being agreed and it would appear that United are facing a difficult task to hang on to the attacker.

Indeed, Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that Martial has been speaking to Matuidi about life in Italy.

The report claims that France star Matuidi has used the international break to convince Martial to move to Turin this summer.

The former Monaco star has been a long-term target for Juventus officials Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici and just last week the player’s agent declined to comment on whether the forward would be at the club next season.

Philippe Lamboley said: “Will he stay in Manchester in the summer?

“I’m sorry, but at the moment I cannot say anything else about it.”

