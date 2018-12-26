Mauricio Pochettino believes Spurs are up for the underdog fight

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to remain focused if they are to be dark horses for the Premier League title.

After a 6-2 win over Everton, Spurs were in rampant form again putting five past Bournemouth in a 5-0 demolition.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring, before Son Heung-Min quickly added a second.

Lucas Moura made it 3-0 at half-time, before Harry Kane got himself on the score sheet with a 61st minute effort.

Son would grab his second after 70 minutes, as Spurs moved into second after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat against Leicester.

Pochettino was wary of building his side up too greatly, but claimed with the right mentality, his team could still be title challengers come the business end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “We are in a very good position, but Liverpool and Manchester City are the real contenders.

“It is one thing to be a point above them, but Manchester City are the reigning champions and Liverpool are doing fantastic. We are between them and there is still a lot of work to do.

“It is important to manage confidence in the right way, a victory makes us believe, of course, but we think step by step and make sure we can be ready to arrive at the next game in the best condition.

“The competition is very demanding, be sure to be ready to compete in three days.

“We are only halfway to the end of the season, we need to replicate the same second-half of the season.

“It is up to us, if we show the same quality and same belief and behave in the way we behave, then maybe at the end of the season we can talk in the way that maybe we fight for big things.

“I am so pleased [with the win] the effort was fantastic. To have one day less after Everton I am very pleased with the performance.”