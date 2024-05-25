Mauricio Pochettino: Four jobs the exiled Chelsea boss could take, one which could spite Blues

There was widespread surprise when it was announced on 21 May that Mauricio Pochettino would leave his post as Chelsea manager by mutual consent.

It had been a tumultuous season for the Blues, but with their form over the second half of the campaign having improved to the point they climbed into the top six, it seemed as though the Argentinian tactician would continue at Stamford Bridge next season.

Although the news of his exit was shocking, a manager of Pochettino’s proven pedigree is unlikely to remain unemployed for long. The rumour mill has already cranked into gear, linking the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-German boss with a host of jobs.

Here are four potential landing spots for Pochettino.

Manchester United

Almost as soon as the ink was dry on the press release confirming his Chelsea departure, Pochettino was being linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

While preparing for the FA Cup final, which Ten Hag’s side went on to win, United have been tight-lipped on the future of their Dutch manager. But after a finishing eighth in the league this season, their worst-ever Premier League performance, The Guardian reported that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group are going to make a change, irrespective of the outcome at Wembley.

And Pochettino is an obvious top candidate to replace Ten Hag. His time with Tottenham showed his ability to play attractive football while nurturing young talent – two pillars of an identity the 20-time champions profess to value – and at Chelsea he proved he can navigate tumultuous circumstances and, over the course of a season, show on-field growth.

What’s more, the 52-year-old is admired inside Old Trafford. INEOS reportedly tried to convince Pochettino to take charge of Nice, the Ligue 1 club Ratcliffe’s company owns and operates, and Sir Alex Ferguson is known to be a fan.

England

Another man linked with the United job since long before news that Ten Hag would be shipped out came to light is England boss Gareth Southgate.

With the European Championship on the horizon, there is unlikely to be any clarity over the 54-year-old’s future until after the tournament. But if, as has been reported by multiple outlets, Southgate is INEOS’ choice to spearhead their Old Trafford rebuild, Pochettino will be a prime candidate to replace him at the helm of the Three Lions.

The ex-Chelsea manager’s combination of experience, tactical nous and developmental track record make him an ideal fit for the job, provided he can put aside allegiances to his native Argentina, whom he represented 20 times during his playing career. Plus, between his spells with Spurs and Chelsea, he has already worked with several England stars.

Saudi Pro League

Another option to have quickly emerged for Pochettino in the wake of his Chelsea exit is a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

The cash-rich league has spent enormous sums over the past two years to attract some of the biggest names in world football, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the dozens of superstars currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia.

It’s not just players who have been enticed to the Arabian Peninsula, either. Marcelo Gallardo, Jorge Jesus, Steven Gerrard and Slaven Bilic are among the big-name managers currently in charge of Saudi clubs.

According to football journalist Duncan Castles, the prospect of managing in the Saudi Pro League appeals to Pochettino.

Napoli

A slightly more left-field suggestion given it would represent a move to a league he has never managed in before, for a post not quite as prestigious as the top jobs of Manchester United and England and without the financial incentives that make a Saudi switch so alluring. But Napoli would be a fascinating job for Pochettino to take.

Coming off a deeply disappointing 10th-placed Serie A finish this season, the Partenopei are in the hunt for a new manager. They began the 2023-24 campaign with Rudi Garcia in charge, but the Frenchman was replaced by Italian veteran Walter Mazzarri in November. Then Mazzarri was sacked in February, with Francesco Calzona taking temporary charge for the remainder of the season alongside his role as coach of the Slovakian national team.

Brighton’s outgoing manager Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the vacant position at the Estadio San Paolo, but Pochettino would surely interest the Serie A side more, given his greater experience in the game’s upper echelons.

There also would be an element of romance to Pochettino taking over at the club where his former Newell’s Old Boys team-mate – and his roommate for away trips – Diego Maradona is worshiped as a god.

