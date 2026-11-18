Mauricio Pochettino aims to completely transform the fortunes of Manchester United, having reacted strongly to claims the city will ‘always be blue’.

Pochettino has replaced Michael Carrick as Man Utd head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. United have paid U.S. Soccer $10million (£7.5m) in compensation to release him from his contract as USMNT boss.

The Argentine has been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat ever since a famous dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2016, and he now has the chance to take the club back to their former glory.

Pochettino has a huge job on his hands as United have won just one of their 10 Premier League matches so far, leaving them in the relegation zone.

However, United believe Pochettino has the ability to seriously improve the players and build United back up to title challengers, particularly after the excellent work he did at Tottenham Hotspur previously.

After the US’ 2-0 win over Haiti, Pochettino was told on TNT Sports US that ‘Manchester is blue, and it will always be blue’.

He hit back at this suggestion, saying: “No way, you will see. Give me time. It’s gonna change, it’s starting to change.”

To make Manchester ‘red’ again, Pochettino will have to make United succeed in competitions such as the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Of course, he could be seriously helped by City getting punished after they were found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

City could be handed a huge points deduction that relegates them to the Championship.

The Cityzens insist they are innocent and have appealed the guilty verdict, but sanctions are expected to arrive before the result of that appeal.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino will be ‘given money to spend in January’ to improve United’s squad with the capture of a new left-back, centre-half and striker.

Potential targets include his former US stars Antonee Robinson and Folarin Balogun, plus Premier League centre-backs Nathan Collins and Calvin Bassey.

Balogun has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Joshua Zirkzee in United’s attack.

Pochettino looks set to let Zirkzee leave as the Dutchman is open to returning to Italy to pick up more starts.

Man Utd long-term admirers of Pochettino – Gerrard

On The Overlap Daily, Steven Gerrard explained why United have appointed Pochettino to reignite their failing project.

“I think he would have been on their list for a long time, so they’ve admired him for a long time. They probably haven’t been able to get him for different reasons, timing,” Gerrard said.

“He’s a good man manager. Players like to work for him. You listen to all the interviews when he left Spurs: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, they all loved having him as their manager. And if he can hit the ground running at Manchester United, you can see it being a real positive appointment.

“But the other thing to mention, I think, which is interesting, is if you look at Manchester United’s main players, I know some of them are coming to the end of their contracts, but Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, your Amad Diallo’s of this world, he will speak Spanish.

“So, if he can get these players back into top form and enjoying themselves and smiling again, that’s a large chunk of this Manchester United team.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Man Utd could target an £80m Newcastle United star for Pochettino.