Mauricio Pochettino rages at wasteful Tottenham after West Brom defeat

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Darren Moore, Caretaker Manager of West Bromwich Albion prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on May 5, 2018 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has blasted is Tottenham players after defeat to West Brom, but insists he still believes they will secure Champions League qualification.

Spurs were in charge at The Hawthorns, but fell to a 1-0 defeat with former player Jake Livermore pouncing to prod home a 92nd-minute winner.

Pochettino admitted the result left him deflated, saying: “In football you can dominate but you need to be clinical in front of goal and today wasn’t good.

“I am very disappointed because we lost the game. Still, we have it in our hands to be in the top four.

“We knew how they would play. If you want to be in the top four and challenge for the big things, you need to score in these games.

“It is in our hands. If we are not able to win the next two games we do not deserve to qualify for the Champions League.”