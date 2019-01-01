Mauricio Pochettino refuses to look at the table after Cardiff win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he will not look at the Premier League table after their 3-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son-Heung-min fired Spurs back into 2nd and above defending champions Manchester City.

Kane put the visitors ahead after only three minutes, starting the attack before latching on to Kieran Tripper’s cross to poke into the gaping net.

Spurs soon made it two as Son’s cross fired through the box untouched, before Eriksen picked up possession and found the bottom right corner.

Son would get in on the scoring himself before the half was up, as fantastic build-up play from Moussa Sissoko and Kane provided the South Korean international with a shooting chance – followed by a cool finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino said: “I don’t want to see the table.

“Of course we are in a good position. We need to be consistent. You must be consistent during the whole season.

“I’m very pleased [with the win], the one thing I need to say is we suffered without rest between the games and therefore from the players it was magnificent.

“They deserve full credit. It was a very tough period for us.

“The energy we showed from the beginning was fantastic to dominate the game. We knew that it would be difficult to open the score and we wanted from the beginning to have a high tempo.

“We found the solution in the first 20 minutes.”

The news that Son is set to depart on international duty for South Korea threatened to put a damper on Tottenham’s party, but Pochettino insisted he had prepared for this eventuality.

“That is football, we knew it would happen,” he explained.

“He will go with his national team but we have players and football is about the squad and surely we will find the solution.”

All eyes are now on Thursday’s clash between Liverpool and Man City – a game tipped as the possible title decider, but Pochettino claims he isn’t bothered who wins.

“I don’t care – of course I will watch, it will be an unbelievable game and I enjoy football,” he said.

“The day after we play FA Cup very close to Liverpool and we need to be ready again because we have busy fixtures.”