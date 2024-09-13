Mauricio Pochettino: Six youngsters new USMNT boss could mould into stars

Mauricio Pochettino has finally been confirmed as the new head coach of the Unites States men’s national team and his first point of business is to restore the team’s confidence and reputation after a dismal showing at the Copa America this summer.

With the 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted by the USA, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss is tasked with sculpting a talented generation of American players into a team capable of a deep run at the tournament.

But behind the USMNT’s established stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, there is an equally talented crop of young stars emerging.

Pochettino’s reputation of being an expert talent developer from his Spurs days could see many of these high-potential up-and-comers shaped into elite players on the international stage who could become big-money transfer targets as club level.

Here are six exciting American youngsters Pochettino could mould into sought-after stars.

Johnny Cardoso

A big-money move for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso is already on the cards, with Tottenham having agreed first refusal on his signing as part of the deal that took Argentinian playmaker Gio Lo Celso back to the Spanish club this summer.

Born in New Jersey but raised in Brazil, Cardoso is a defensive midfielder in the mould of such Selecao greats as Dunga and Emerson; a player with a conservative approach on the ball who excels in shielding the backline.

The 22-year-old struggled in a recent USMNT loss to Canada, guilty of sloppily losing possession on numerous occasions, but his stellar form with Betis since arriving in Spain from Internacional in January suggests he has the temperament and quality to thrive at the highest level.

Tanner Tessmann

Tanner Tessmann shone in Venezia’s Serie B promotion campaign last season, scoring a career-best seven goals in all competitions.

The Alabama-born 22-year-old joined the Italian side from FC Dallas in 2021 and over his time in Europe has demonstrated considerable growth in his game, developing from a typical defensive midfielder into a player who is able to use his athleticism and 6ft 2ins frame to become a goal threat.

Approaching the final year of his contract, Tessmann was always likely to leave Venezia this summer. Serie A champions Inter were strong admirers, but it was Lyon who won the race for his signature, with the two-cap USMNT youngster becoming the first American ever to represent the French club.

Paxten Aaronson

The younger brother of Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson, Paxten Aaronson signed for Eintracht Frankfurt from Philadelphia Union in January 2023. But it has been in the Netherlands where the energetic attacking midfielder has been most at home thus far in Europe.

Unable to crack the Eintracht starting line-up, he joined Vitesse on loan for the second half of last season and impressed in the Dutch top flight, scoring four goals in 14 appearances. The 21-year-old is back in the Eredivisie this season, too, on loan this time with Utrecht.

A standout performer for the US side at the 2024 Olympics, Aaronson has the work rate, intensity and versatility to thrive within Pochettino’s high-pressing approach at the senior international level, where as yet he has just one cap to his name.

Aidan Morris

One of few bright sparks in the final friendly fixtures before Pochettino’s appointment was confirmed, Aidan Morris came off the bench against Canada to set up a goal for Luca de la Torre with a brilliant turn and pass inside the penalty area in a 2-1 defeat.

And his glowing cameo earned him a start for the subsequent game, a 1-1 draw with New Zealand.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Middlesbrough in England’s second tie this summer, signing from MLS champions Columbus Crew in a $4 million deal. With his athleticism, aggression and ever-improving creativity in the middle third, Morris fits the mould of central midfielders Pochettino has worked best with in the past.

Patrick Schulte

By far the USMNT’s top performer in the disappointing Canada loss was goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

With long-time No.1 Matt Turner no longer a first-choice option at club level, where he is currently on loan with Crystal Palace after being dropped by Nottingham Forest last term, there has been some uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeper position for the USA.

Schulte was the main man between the posts for the Stars and Stripes at the Olympics and his fine form with the Columbus Crew was rewarded by interim USMNT boss Mikey Varas with just a second appearance at senior level for the visit of the Canadians.

And the 23-year-old repaid that faith with a stunning display in which a string of remarkable reaction saves prevented what would have been an even more embarrassing scoreline.

Malik Tillman

PSV midfielder Malik Tillman has been one of the most prolific creative midfielders outside Europe’s five biggest leaves of the last 12 months, but the 22-year-old former Rangers loanee has not yet been able to translate that form to the international level.

Tillman scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in just 1,591 minutes of action as PSV won the Eredivisie last season. That level of productivity was enough to convince the Dutch side to make his loan switch from Bayern Munich permanent, agreeing a $12 million deal in May. And he has already notched two goals and an assist in four games this season.

But Tillman has not managed a goal or an assist in 14 appearances for the USMNT. If Pochettino can unlock his vast potential, the States could have a creator of the highest calibre on their hands.

