Familiar face confirms Arsenal, Tottenham target has requested move

Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Joaquin Correa has asked to leave Lazio amid links with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – but says he hopes he changes his mind.

Correa was one of the players tipped to make way after Lazio announced Sarri as their new head coach. The former Chelsea and Juventus boss will need reinforcements to suit his style of play and there were claims Correa could be sold to fund such deals.

In that case, a move to the Premier League would seem the most likely solution. Arsenal are looking at the forward as they seek to restore a potency to their attack. North London rivals Tottenham are also interested given Fabio Paratici’s connections with the Italian market.

There have been conflicting claims about Correa’s plans. Currently on duty with Argentina at the Copa America, it was initially thought he wanted to stay at Lazio upon his return and fight for his place.

But it then emerged that he was ready to tell the club he wanted out. Now, Sarri has confirmed that is the case.

Franck Kessie linked with Spurs move Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Ivorian Franck Kessie from AC Milan as new Director of Football Fabio Paratici looks to bolster the club's midfield options.

However, speaking at his Lazio unveiling, the coach suggested there was still a chance for Correa to find his way into his system.

“He could play as a left striker if he wants to do it,” Sarri said.

“I know the player has expressed his desire to leave. I’d be happy if he changes his mind when he returns from the Copa America.”

Correa is still under contract with Lazio until 2024, but they have been tipped to sell for around €40m. Sarri may have other plans for the 26-year-old, posing a fresh dilemma for his suitors in north London.

Tottenham to pip Arsenal to Tomiyasu?

Another Serie A star who has been admired by both north London rivals is Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tottenham want to make two defensive signings this summer. Tomiyasu’s versatility and comfort in a back three make him an ideal option.

Arsenal have also been looking at him as they seek to upgrade a squad that failed to qualify for Europe.

Several sources, though, seem to think Tottenham have the advantage. In fact, a deal could be very close.

READ MORE: Double ‘agreement’ wrapped up as Paratici one step from major Tottenham deal