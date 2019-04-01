Maurizio Sarri hits back at Chelsea fans calling for his head

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri responded to fans who chanted for his resignation in Sunday’s lacklustre 2-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Some Blues fans sang “We want Sarri out” and “you don’t know what you’re doing” at the Italian after the Bluebirds took the lead through Victor Camarasa one minute into the second half.

The visitors ended up snatching all three points, however, with late goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealing the win for the West London club.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Sarri stated that he is “getting used” to hearing such chants from his club’s supporters.

“I don’t want to answer, but I can understand the reaction of the fans,” the manager said. “But it was probably best for them to wait until the end of the match.

“I am getting used to this and for me, it’s not a big problem. I just have to work to change their opinion. If I win matches, then the fans will be happy.

“We were lucky with the first goal. But I think we deserved to win and, sometimes during a season, you need to win matches like this.”

Azpilicueta has also given his reaction to Sunday’s result, insisting that his side must “keep working hard” until the end of the season.