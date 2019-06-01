Maurizio Sarri keen to bring two Chelsea stars with him to Juventus

Maurizio Sarri’s first act as new Juventus manager will be to bring two stars with him from Chelsea to Turin, according to reports in the Italian media.

Sarri’s future as manager has been the subject of much discussion during the end of a campaign in which Chelsea secured a return to the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League and then won the Europa League.

However, reports this weekend claim Sarri has formally asked Chelsea to let him return to his homeland with Juventus, as the eight-time defending Serie A champions look to appoint a successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

And according to Tuttosport, the 60-year-old has already identified Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson Palmieri as two key additions to his Juventus side.

It’s claimed the former Napoli manager has already held informal talks with both Higuain and Juve’s top brass about bringing Higuain back into the fold; the Argentine striker only joining Chelsea on an initial loan arrangement.

The 31-year-old failed to recapture his best form at Stamford Bridge and a permanent move to west London now appears increasingly unlikely. And while Higuain will return to parent club Juventus, Sarri plans to shape his attack around his former Napoli charge again next summer.

Also in the Italian’s sights is Palmieri, who came to establish himself as Chelsea’s preferred left-back during the latter half of the season. While the Brazilian-born Italy international’s agent insisted his preference was to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer, it is thought a sizeable offer could persuade Chelsea to do a deal.

Sarri is also said to be keen on bringing Jorginho back with him to Juventus, but Tuttosport claims Chelsea have no wish to sell, especially given the lengths they went to last summer to beat Manchester City to his signature. It’s also suggested that Sarri believes Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic is more than capable of fulfilling the same role in his side as Jorginho did for him at both Napoli and Chelsea, meaning the departing Chelsea boss won’t push hard to sign the midfielder.

