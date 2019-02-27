Maurizio Sarri makes his point and drops Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri for tonight’s London derby with Tottenham.

It means Willy Caballero has been handed the role tonight after being stripped off and ready to go on Sunday in extra-time before being forced to sit back on the bench.

At Tuesday’s press conference Sarri was undecided whether the young Spaniard, who is on the bench tonight, would keep his place in the side after his amazing act of defiance at Wembley.

Kepa, who twice required treatment in extra-time, waved away a substitution numerous times from the Blues bench before Manchester City won the shootout and lifted the Carabao Cup trophy.

Kepa and Blues manager Sarri insisted it was a misunderstanding, but the club announced the 24-year-old would be fined one week’s wages, which would be donated to the Chelsea Foundation.

Asked if Kepa would start against Tottenham, the Italian said: “I need to send a message to my group, whether Kepa is on the pitch or off it.

“I have to decide what is better for my group.

“He made a mistake, there are some consequences. If it is to play he has to be ready, if it is on the bench then he has to be ready.”

Sarri said afterwards that Kepa’s apology was “not enough” but admitted he did not want to “kill him”.