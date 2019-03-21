Maurizio Sarri one of two candidates to get summer Serie A job

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the preferred candidate to take over at Roma, according to a report.

Claudio Ranieri has been announced as Roma manager, but the former Fulham manager will only hold the reins until the end of the season.

The 67-year-old replaced Euebio Di Francesco, who was sacked at the start of the month, but Roma will be looking for a long-term successor in the summer and Sarri is believed to be top of their wanted list.

Corriere dello Sport report that 60-year-old Sarri is the preferred choice, although Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini is also a leading candidate to take charge at Roma this summer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have already claimed that Roma are interested in Sarri, with the Italian widely believed to be under pressure at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri is the heavy favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave his post with the former Napoli boss “on the brink of being sacked” last month, according to The Telegraph.

Sarri has struggled to get his Chelsea side firing this season and he admitted that he had no answers for his side’s second-half showing at Goodison Park against Everton.

Their hopes of a top-four finish were dented as the Toffees finally ended a 25-match run without a win against a top-six side with a 2-0 victory.

“I don’t know and the players don’t know what happened in the second half. I cannot explain it,” Sarri told Sky Sport.

“We played the best first half in the season and we could have scored four or five and then suddenly we stopped playing. It’s very strange and we stopped to defend and counter attack.”