Maurizio Sarri outcast heading out of Chelsea on loan

Chelsea winger Victor Moses is reportedly set to travel to Turkey after Fenerbahce and Chelsea reached an agreement on a transfer.

Turkish-Football report that 28-year-old Moses is set for talks with the Turkish club after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

The Nigeria winger became a key member of Antonio Conte’s squad last season, but this term, under Maurizio Sarri, he has had very little first-team action and looks set to move on.

Moses’ representatives have struck a deal with the Super Lig side and a loan move is looking increasingly likely for the player, who has featured for just 26 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have sanctioned the move and Moses is expected to fly to Istanbul in the next 24 hours after talks with Fener’s sporting director Damien Comolli in London.

Moses is under contract at the Bridge until 2021, but he is expected to leave on loan with the option of a permanent deal in the offing.

Last week TEAMtalk reported that Crystal Palace were looking to bring Moses back to Selhurst Park, nearly a decade after he left.

The Eagles though have been unable to hammer out a deal and Moses looks all set to head to Turkey.