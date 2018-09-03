Maurizio Sarri might have won every Premier League match he has ever managed with Chelsea – but the Italian boss has still outlined one key area in which his side need to improve.

The former Napoli boss succeeded countryman Antonio Conte this summer and has overseen wins over Huddersfield, Arsenal, Newcastle and Bournemouth to make it a perfect 100% start and trail leaders Liverpool on goal difference only.

But Sarri is still far from satisfied and has ordered his men to work harder on their positioning, with the Blues at times looking vulnerable to the counter-attack.

“I think we need to be careful with the positioning of the players behind the line of the ball when we are in the offensive phase,” he said. “Sometimes on Saturday [against Bournemouth] we had the right full-back at the cross and other one in the box, so it is a little bit dangerous.

“David Luiz and Rudiger were in the right position when the opposition attacked the spaces [in counter-attack], not always the full-backs, not always the midfielders, centre-left and centre-right.

“We can improve on this. If we are able to improve the positioning behind the line of the ball, we can have in this kind of match more continuity, without counter-attacks of the opponent.

“Maybe with more continuity, we could score earlier.”

Eden Hazard has already given his thoughts on Chelsea’s title chances and it was no surprise to see Sarri asked for his early assessment on winning the Premier League title.

“I’m very happy with 12 points in four matches. But I always think we can do more. We can improve,” he added.

“I think now for us it’s better to think of the next match. Because the gap at the beginning was 30 points [to champions Manchester City last season]. I think it’s very difficult to cover this gap in only one season.”

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline