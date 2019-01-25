Maurizio Sarri points out Emerson problem, but blocks his sale

Maurizio Sarri has explained why Emerson Palmieri’s game time has been limited at Chelsea, but he says the defender is staying put.

Palmieri started last night’s Carabao Cup win over Tottenham and the 24-year-old was impressive on the left flank for the Blues, but his game time this season has been in the cups for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old, who arrived 12 months ago from Roma for £17.6m, plus £7m in add-ons, has yet to start a game in the Premier League under Sarri and has just 13 minutes of sub action under his belt.

His starts have all been in the FA and Carabao Cup and that has led to reported interest from Juventus, according to The Guardian.

Sarri though ruled out a move for the Italian, who penned a four-and-a-half-year deal last January.

“Emerson will stay with us, for sure,” Sarri said after Chelsea’s penalty shootout win over Spurs. “He’s very important. He’s improving.

“Sometimes I had a little problem to put him in because we are not a very physical team so when we play with three little players in the same match, set-pieces could be a problem, but not for another reason. I’m very happy with him, he’s improving and he’s a very good player.”