Maurizio Sarri reveals the struggle ahead for Chelsea in top four chase

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri claims his side have no ambitions of chasing the title and have set their sights on ensuring a top four finish.

Eden Hazard scored twice for the Blues as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

The result leaves Chelsea in their target position of 4th, but eleven points adrift of leaders Liverpool, Sarri sees that as a mountain too big to climb.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “We have to try to stay close to the top four. The target this season could only be to stay close and to enter into the Champions League.

“Liverpool are playing really well especially with the continuity to win the Premier League.

“I think maybe Saturday in the first half we played with more quality than today. We had more attention and determination continued for 90 minutes.

“We could have won with another result because in the last 20-25 minutes we missed opportunities. At the end of the match, we did very well, especially mentally.

“It was dangerous for us when they conceded, but we reacted well and we didn’t stop playing our football.”

Hazard once again featured up front for the Blues, leading Sarri to claim that the Belgium international is comfortable anywhere on the field.

“Eden Hazard can play in every position,” Sarri explained.

“Today he played very well with two goals and could have had a two or three assists. He can play with team-mates very well.

“In this moment we need this solution because we need to be more solid defensively, and with this system we can score and become more solid in the defensive phase.”