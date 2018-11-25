Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri declared his side’s performance in their 3-1 humbling at Tottenham as a “disaster”.

The Blues’ unbeaten start to the Premier League was unceremoniously ended at Wembley as goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min gave scintillating Spurs all three points.

Alli and Kane put them two up inside 16 minutes before a brilliant solo goal from Son after the break made it three.

It could have been a rout had Spurs taken all of their chances before Olivier Giroud scored a late consolation for Sarri’s men.

This was a shadow of the Chelsea side that had gone unbeaten in their opening 12 league games and Sarri admits they have a lot of problems to address.

“It’s clear, I knew very well that we had a lot of problems to solve and I think today it was clear for everybody,” he said.

“I hope first of all from the players, because I told them in the last two weeks that we had a big problems with the approach to the match and today was the same.

“This was the first problem, today I saw a lot of problems because we played very badly – physically, mentally, technically and tactically.

“So we have a lot of work, we have a lot of problems to solve.

“We have to try and do something because the defensive phase today was a disaster. The offensive players pressed very badly, the midfielders defended not very well and the defensive line as a consequence was a disaster. The defensive phase as a team was a disaster.”