Maurizio Sarri singles out one Chelsea star who has room to improve

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted his side were nervous during their 2-0 win over neighbours Fulham, while also admitting N’Golo Kante can improve.

Pedro’s early goal and a late strike from Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw Chelsea earn an unconvincing win over Premier League bottom club Fulham.

Pedro struck after four minutes but the Blues’ performance lacked fluidity and they were relieved when substitute Loftus-Cheek struck eight minutes from time.

“I think that today it was really very important to get a result,” Sarri said.

“We started very well, then after the 1-0 I think the players on the pitch had a very good level of application, attention but without trying to kill the match. We needed to kill the match before. I think today we were a little bit tense.

“Of course it wasn’t easy, the days after Tottenham for me and the players. We have talked too much about that match. We lost a match after three-and-a-half months. It can happen. Today it was important to react.”

Sarri went on to discuss the performance of Kante, insisting that he has room to improve despite another impressive showing.

“I think he [Kante] played very well, he defended very well. He needs to improve a little more from the tactical point of view but it is natural. In the national team he usually plays with two midfielders. In the last season sometimes with two players, sometimes with three midfielders but in the central position. I think it is normal that he needs to improve.”