Maurizio Sarri sweating over fitness of star Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed that midfielder N’Golo Kante could be a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

The Frenchman was taken off at half-time in his side’s 2-2 draw with Burnley on Monday evening, after injuring his ribs in a tackle with Clarets defender James Tarkowski.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, however, Sarri backed Kante to pull through and be fit for his side’s trip to Old Trafford.

“We are trying to recover Kante but I am not sure at the moment,” the manager said. “N’Golo was taken down on the counter and, as he fell, he fell on the foot of a player, so he had a contusion in his ribs,’ Zola said.

“He couldn’t breathe totally. That’s why he came off. He’ll be alright, nothing serious.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea sit three points ahead of United – who sit in sixth – ahead of Sunday’s game.

