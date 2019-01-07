Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has said that Callum Hudson-Odoi is now ready for the first-team.

The 18-year-old winger starred for Chelsea as they defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup over the weekend, but that was only the youngster’s third start of the season.

Hudson-Odoi though was impressive against Forest, collecting two assists and now Sarri has claimed his chance has arrived and admitted the youngster is at the same level as Pedro and Willian.

“He is a very important player, he is young but improving, especially in the defensive phase. He is improving and I am very happy with him. I don’t know the situation for the club, but for me he is an important player,” said Sarri.

“I don’t think so (moving to Germany to be a good situation). He is an English player, he has a great future here in England, with the national team with Chelsea.

“He is ready I think. We have very important players in the same position. I can play with only two wingers, I think he is ready. He can play, sometimes he will be on the bench, but now I can consider him the same level [as Pedro and Willian].

“He is very young but now he is improving, especially in the defensive phase. He played really very well in the last match. I am really very happy with him.”

Chelsea are understood to have rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi and Sky SPorts report Bayern have made a third bid in excess of £30million for the player, with Bayern still awaiting a response.

The England youth international has less than 18 months left to run on his current contract, has Sky claim he has refused to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is “keen on a move to the Bundesliga”.

Bayern’s latest offer for Hudson-Odoi apparently includes a number of performance-related bonuses along with a significant sell-on clause.