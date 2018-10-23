Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi admits he will consider any valid offer that comes his way after reports suggested he was to set to be approached over a big-money transfer to Chelsea.

The talismanic Argentinian forward has emerged as one of Maurizio Sarri’s top targets at Chelsea, with the club seemingly ready to back him in the transfer market and keep the club upwardly mobile.

The Blues have been impressive under the Italian’s tutelage so far this season, but have, at times, looked a little toothless in attack, with neither Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata holding down a regular shirt.

And with that in mind, Sarri has handed his bosses at Stamford Bridge a two-man striker wish list.

According to Tuttosport, Sarri has placed Icardi at the top of his list, with a deal for in-form Genoa frontman Krzysztof Piatek also in his thinking.

Icardi has also been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid and the striker admits he will “evaluate” any approach that is put his way.

“There are a lot of rumours,” Icardi told Radio Onda Cero.

“When offers come we’ll evaluate them, but I’m very happy here at Inter.”

Icardi will face Barcelona on Wednesday in the Champions League, having begun his career in their youth team.

“It’s a pity that [Leo] Messi can’t play, it’s always nice to face great players and he’s the best in the world,” he said referring to the star’s fractured arm injury.

“We know he’s a big loss for them, and we can go there and take them on. We have the quality to do it.”

Icardi has a €110m (£97.1m) release clause in his contract, which is valid for foreign clubs in the first two weeks of July.

