Mazzarri expects fully-focused Howe amid England talk

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri does not expect Bournemouth opposite number Eddie Howe to be distracted this weekend by rumours linking him with the England job.

The Hornets take on Howe’s side at Vicarage Road on Saturday, and the home side will be eyeing an improvement following their 2-0 defeat at Burnley on Monday night.

Talk over the England vacancy has seen Cherries boss Howe being one of several managers linked to the job after Sam Allardyce’s brief tenure came to an end on Tuesday.

“I don’t think he will be distracted,” the Watford boss said.

“They (Bournemouth) play nice football and you can tell he is a young manager by the way he tells his team to play. I think he is a very good manager but I don’t think he will be distracted just because the media say he is a possible England manager.

“If it was me as a manager, I would not be distracted especially if they asked me to be the next England manager. In fact, I would work harder with all the cameras on me.”

After pepping up their season with back-to-back wins over West Ham and Manchester United, Watford suffered their third loss of the Premier League campaign at Turf Moor where captain Troy Deeney felt his side were “bullied”.

The 28-year-old striker has been vocal off the pitch this season, previously stating that West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet’s ‘Rabona’ cross for a goal assist against the Hornets was an attempt to “mug off” Watford. Fired-up Watford came from 2-0 behind to claim a 4-2 victory on that occasion.

Mazzarri complimented the honesty showed by his skipper.

“When somebody goes to a presser (press conference) or interview he has to say what he has seen throughout the game,” Mazzarri said.

“He (Deeney) probably heard my words during the first and second half against Burnley. He said the truth. He is like me, he is a loyal person and he speaks the truth.

“My principle and what I teach my players is not to bring any excuses or alibis. If my players say what we said in the dressing room, it is something that the fans are happy to hear.

“With Chelsea, even though we lost and we said that we played a great game, maybe we should have had a better destiny with that game. With Burnley, we knew we didn’t play well.”