Mbappe admits summer decision looms over transfer destination

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe admits a decision looms over his future this summer, but he is trying to ignore the speculation for now.

The 18-year-old has been a sensation for Monaco this season, and that has seen him attract the covetous attention of every top club in Europe.

The Spanish press has suggested Real Madrid is his destination of choice, but Premier League interest remains high in him.

He, though, while admitting a decision over his future is looming, says his only focus right now is helping Monaco to the Ligue 1 title.

“There will be two months, two and a half months, to make a decision as to what I’m going to do, so no, the rumours won’t affect me,” he said

“We’ve got a common objective and I really want to win a title with the club that brought me through.

“Until then, nothing will disturb me and I think that I’m going to continue like that until the end of the season.”